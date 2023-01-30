AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia claims advancing near Vugledar

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:18pm
Follow us

KYIV: A Moscow proxy official said Monday that Russian forces were advancing near Vugledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, which is the epicentre of fighting in Ukraine, but Kyiv denied the claim.

“Our units continue advancing in the direction of Vugledar,” said Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the Donetsk region.

“Now we can say that units have established positions in the eastern part of Vugledar, and work is also being carried out in the vicinity,” he said on Russian television.

Poland boosts defence spending in wake of Ukraine war

But a Ukrainian military spokesman in charge of the area said that Russia’s attempted attacks were not successful.

“According to our information, the enemy was hit by fire from firearms and artillery. The enemy had no success and retreated,” Yevgen Yerin told AFP.

“We did not lose our positions,” he added.

According to Pushilin, Ukraine’s forces “had time to gain a foothold” in Vugledar which has a “large number of industrial facilities and high-rise buildings” that facilitate defensive operations.

Kyiv said last week that “fierce” fighting was underway for control of Vugledar, a town that had a population of around 15,000 before the war.

Vugledar is about 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of Bakhmut, where months of fighting have led to heavy losses on both sides.

Pushilin said that “fierce battles” were ongoing near Bakhmut but that it was “too early” to talk about the encirclement of the city.

“Fighting is ongoing, we are holding the defence and inflicting losses on them,” Sergiy Cherevaty, another Ukrainian military spokesman, told AFP.

Kremlin-backed separatists have controlled parts of the industrial region of Donetsk, including its largest city, since 2014.

Moscow now seeks to capture the entire region after declaring it part of Russia last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday the situation on the front was “very tough”, adding that Bakhmut, Vugledar and other areas in the region of Donetsk are “under constant Russian attacks”.

“The enemy doesn’t count its people and, despite numerous casualties, maintains a high intensity of attacks,” Zelensky said.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war Russia’s war in Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia claims advancing near Vugledar

Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to invest $381mn in Adani Enterprises

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

Oil steadies as rate hikes loom, Russian flows stay strong

Read more stories