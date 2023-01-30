AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.26%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,440 Increased By 37.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 40,419 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
Jan 30, 2023
Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank 2022 net profit rises 16% on higher operating income

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 12:12pm
Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS
DUBAI: Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 16% rise in its full-year net profit on Monday, beating analyst estimates as it registered higher operating income.

The bank made 17.15 billion riyals ($4.57 billion) in 2022, up from 14.75 billion riyals in 2021, it said in a bourse filing.

Two analysts predicted a profit of 16.88 billion riyals for last year, according to Refinitiv.

Al Rajhi made 4.4 billion riyals in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations, compared with 4 billion riyals in the same period last year.

The bank attributed its annual results on higher operating income - which rose 11% helped by net financing and investment income - fees from banking services, exchange income and other operating income.

Loans and advances last year stood at 568.34 billion riyals, gaining 25.5% over 2021, while deposits rose 10.3% to 564.93 billion riyals.

