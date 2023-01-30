AVN 64.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.68%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
DGKC 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.32%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.39%)
OGDC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.59%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 78.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PRL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TELE 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
TPLP 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,023 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 37 (0.26%)
KSE100 40,429 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,102 Decreased By -8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks jump as holiday travel rebound lifts sentiment

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 10:54am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Monday after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, as strong consumption and a rebound in travel during the break boosted investor sentiment.

China’s CSI 300 Index rose as much as 2.1% to touch a half-year high, while the Hang Seng Index retreated roughly 0.5% after two sessions of gains while Chinese markets were closed.

“Thanks to the rapid transition to herd immunity and the release of pent-up demand, there has been a notable recovery in in-person services consumption during the week-long holiday,” Nomura said in a note. Shares in new energy surged more than 3%, automobiles soared 5%, and consumer discretionary added 2.5% to lead the gains.

Official data showed Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped COVID-19 travel curbs, while almost a quarter more domestic Chinese tourism trips have been made during the holidays.

China stocks close higher as worst over in Covid battle

Yuekai Securities analysts said a steady recovery of consumption, a general rise in overseas markets during the holidays, and accelerated foreign inflows should help get Chinese-A shares off to a “good start” after the holiday.

China’s COVID situation also cheered investors, after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said critically ill COVID-19 cases in China are down 72% from a peak early this month.

Foreign investors extended their buying spree in China stocks to a 14th session on Monday, with net purchases of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) via the Stock Connect scheme.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks jump as holiday travel rebound lifts sentiment

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Read more stories