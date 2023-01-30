AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.54%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HUBC 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
NETSOL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.28%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.61%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
BR100 4,042 Increased By 16.4 (0.41%)
BR30 14,497 Increased By 94.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,587 Increased By 136.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,164 Increased By 54.4 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia searches for tiny radioactive capsule believed lost on desert highway

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 10:08am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Rio Tinto Ltd apologised on Monday for the loss of a tiny radioactive capsule believed to have fallen from a truck that has sparked a radiation alert across parts of the vast state of Western Australia.

It is unclear how long the radioactive capsule, part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed, has been missing. The gauge was picked up by a specialist contractor from Rio’s Gudai-Darri mine site on Jan. 12.

When it was unpacked for inspection on Jan. 25, the gauge was found broken apart, with one of four mounting bolts missing and screws from the gauge also gone.

Authorities suspect vibrations from the truck caused the screws and the bolt to come loose, and the radioactive capsule from the gauge fell out of the package and then out of a gap in the truck.

Authorities are now grappling with the daunting task of searching along the truck’s 1,400 kilometre (870 mile) journey from north of Newman - a small town in the remote Kimberley region - to a storage facility in the northeast suburbs of Perth - a distance longer than the length of Great Britain.

“We are taking this incident very seriously. We recognise this is clearly very concerning and are sorry for the alarm it has caused in the Western Australian community,” Rio’s iron ore division chief Simon Trott said in a statement.

The silver capsule, 6 millimetres (mm) in diameter and 8 mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour. Authorities have recommended people stay at least five metres (16.5 feet) away as exposure could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness, though they add that the risk to the general community is relatively low.

China Dec iron ore imports fall 8% on prior month

The state’s emergency services department has established a hazard management team and has brought in specialised equipment that includes portable radiation survey meters to detect radiation levels across a 20-metre radius and which can be used from moving vehicles.

Trott said Rio had engaged a third-party contractor, with appropriate expertise and certification, to safely package and transport the gauge.

“We have completed radiological surveys of all areas on site where the device had been, and surveyed roads within the mine site as well as the access road leading away from the Gudai-Darri mine site,” he said, adding that Rio was also conducting its own investigation into how the loss occurred.

Analysts said that the transport of dangerous goods to and from mine sites was routine, adding that such incidents have been extremely rare and did not reflect poor safety standards on Rio’s part.

The incident is another headache for the mining giant following its 2020 destruction of two ancient and sacred rock shelters in the Pilbara region of Western Australia for an iron ore mine.

australia Rio Tinto Ltd tiny radioactive capsule Western Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Australia searches for tiny radioactive capsule believed lost on desert highway

Intra-day update: rupee continues to sustain losses against US dollar

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Read more stories