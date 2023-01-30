AVN 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
Indonesia 2023 coal exports seen above 500mn tonnes

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:28am
JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports topping 500 million tonnes in 2023, energy and mining minister Arifin Tasrif told media on Monday.

Last year, Indonesia produced 687 million tonnes of coal, above its 663 million tonnes target, and exported 494 million tonnes, he said.

South Africa’s coal exports hit 29-year low

Meanwhile, the country consumed 10.45 million kilolitres of biodiesel made from palm oil in 2022 and is targeting 13 million KL consumption this year.

