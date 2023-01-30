Indonesia 2023 coal exports seen above 500mn tonnes

JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports topping 500 million tonnes in 2023, energy and mining minister Arifin Tasrif told media on Monday.

Last year, Indonesia produced 687 million tonnes of coal, above its 663 million tonnes target, and exported 494 million tonnes, he said.

Meanwhile, the country consumed 10.45 million kilolitres of biodiesel made from palm oil in 2022 and is targeting 13 million KL consumption this year.