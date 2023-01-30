Man impersonating Rangers official held

KARACHI: The police arrested a fraudster impersonating as Rangers official here on Sunday. SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari said that accused was wandering in Rangers uniform in Sector 9-D of Baldia Town, Karachi. Getting information about the suspect.

SHO Ittihad Town Sub-Inspector Ghulam Rasool Arbab along with police team held the accused.

The detainee was involved in fraudulently receiving money from simple citizens in the name of giving them jobs in different organizations. The police after registering a case against the impostor started an investigation.