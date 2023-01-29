Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the holy Quran in Denmark, by the same Islamophobe who committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.

“This repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She said that it also calls into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity.

“At a time when there is an increasing need for inter-faith harmony and mutual respect for peaceful coexistence, the international community cannot turn a blind eye to these hate mongers,” she said.

“Pakistan reiterates it’s considered position that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities,” she said.

She added that Pakistan also believes that it is the responsibility of the national governments as well as the international community to prevent these racist and Islampohobic acts.

