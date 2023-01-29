AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Local holiday announced for Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday announced a local holiday on January 30 (Monday) on the eve of visit of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a notification issued by District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon, January 30 is declared as local holiday within the revenue limits of ICT except the offices of essential services including Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and hospitals.

