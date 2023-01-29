AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

Zia appointed as coordinator of PAJCCI for KP

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
PESHAWAR: Noted businessman and former Senior Vice President (SVP) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been appointed as Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The appointment of Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been made by Chairman PAJCCI, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

“Zia ul Haq Sarhadi also holds the post of Director PAJCCI and will perform additional duties as Coordinator PAJCCI KP”, reads the appointment order. The decision has been taken due to selfless efforts of Zia ul Haq Sarhadi for promotion of Pak-Afghan trade and in highlighting the problems being faced by the business community of both the countries.

While reacting over his appointment, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked Zubair Motiwala for reposing confidence in him by awarding an additional charge and duties. He said the dynamic leadership of Zubair Motiwala is a source of inspiration for all businessmen of the country and has helped lot in removal of hindrances being faced by businessmen of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He expressed the resolve of coming up to the expectation of high ups of PAJCCI by working round the clock to promote trade between not only in Pakistan and Afghanistan but in the whole region involving Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Zia said enhancement of commercial activities is a need of the hour while realizing tough economic challenges faced by the country and for this purpose everyone has to play his role effectively. He also demanded the government to give serious consideration to problems faced by the business community and take measures for providing ease of doing business to people associated with commerce and trade.

