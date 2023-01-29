AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Political system lacks capacity to tackle issues: former PM

Amjad Ali Shah Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that the current political system of Pakistan lacks power to resolve the country’s economic and other issues and called upon the political forces to join hands to steer the country clear of the prevailing crisis. He also stressed the need to respect public opinion.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, Shahid Khaqan said that resolution of the country’s issues was impossible in the present political system. He added that status-quo will never give you a solution to the issues.

The PML-N leader regretted that the country’s issues were not being discussed in the Parliament – despite being a forum of elected representatives.

“Unfortunately, the country’s economy has reached the brink of disaster,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, adding that currently, there was no such forum to discuss the prevailing issues being faced by the country.

Furthermore, he regretted that 50 years had passed to constitution of Pakistan but issues were unresolved, terming the failure of the constitution, politics and political leadership. Solution is unseen in the existing system, he added.

Flanked by former senator and ex-member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and leaders from various political parties, Abbasi noted the complications that were currently confronted in the political and economic system had never been seen in the history of the country.

How much Pakistan is in trouble, no one is worried about it, Abbasi said. He asserted it is the responsibility of the political parties to correct the current political system and jointly sort out viable solutions to all issues.

The former premier said the blame game and allegations were levelling against each other. He urged the political leadership to set aside their political differences and join hands to steer the country out from the prevailing crisis.

The PML-N leader said some decisions of judiciary and establishment were influenced over the destiny of the country. He reinforced that all political leaders should set together and devise a joint roadmap to overcome the current political and economic crisis.

Khaqan Abbasi reminded the politicians, judiciary and armed forces had united after an unfortunate incident occurred some eight years ago in Peshawar so that we had gained success against terrorism owing to showing unity.

Therefore, he said such a kind of unity is the dire need of the hour while keeping in view the prevailing circumstances.

Talking about the people of KP and Fata grievances that had been highlighted during a non-political forum in Peshawar, Abbasi said despite merged of tribal regions, deprivations and backwardness and issues were yet not removed in erstwhile tribal regions.

He noted facilities of education and healthcare and other basic infrastructure were unavailable to tribal people.

Almost 50 years have so far passed to our country’s constitution, no one can predict what will be happening next, the former premier said.

To a question, he replied that it is our duty as politicians to raise these issues. He said Pakistan is currently confronted with a host of challenges and issues, like economy, law and order, illiteracy, education and health sectors, which are needed to address on priority basis.

While replying to another query regarding any action of their parties after formation of a parallel group and faction, Abbasi said if those who are expelled for talking on people issues, then it will not be called a political party.

He also clarified that a forum was constituted which is purely non-political, aimed at highlighting public issues through it. He continued to say not a single political party will be able to resolve the country’s issues.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar expressed serious concern over growing political victimization. He said there is a prevailing suffocation environment in the political parties. He called for an end to increasing political polarization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PMLN economy of Pakistan Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Comments

1000 characters

Political system lacks capacity to tackle issues: former PM

‘Plan C conspiracy’ Irked by allegation, PPP says will send legal notice to IK

LPG hits historic high of Rs300/kg: LPGA demands setting up of probe commission

50pc duty imposed on import of ‘Mild Hybrid Vehicles’

Al-Nahyan due tomorrow to discuss trade, investment

Flood-hit areas: Rs8.39bn subsidy to be provided to farmers

Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia

FBR readies presentation for IMF

Italy’s Meloni in Libya to conclude $8bn gas deal

Ogra rejects oil price speculations

Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge

Read more stories