Political system lacks capacity to tackle issues: former PM

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that the current political system of Pakistan lacks power to resolve the country’s economic and other issues and called upon the political forces to join hands to steer the country clear of the prevailing crisis. He also stressed the need to respect public opinion.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, Shahid Khaqan said that resolution of the country’s issues was impossible in the present political system. He added that status-quo will never give you a solution to the issues.

The PML-N leader regretted that the country’s issues were not being discussed in the Parliament – despite being a forum of elected representatives.

“Unfortunately, the country’s economy has reached the brink of disaster,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, adding that currently, there was no such forum to discuss the prevailing issues being faced by the country.

Furthermore, he regretted that 50 years had passed to constitution of Pakistan but issues were unresolved, terming the failure of the constitution, politics and political leadership. Solution is unseen in the existing system, he added.

Flanked by former senator and ex-member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and leaders from various political parties, Abbasi noted the complications that were currently confronted in the political and economic system had never been seen in the history of the country.

How much Pakistan is in trouble, no one is worried about it, Abbasi said. He asserted it is the responsibility of the political parties to correct the current political system and jointly sort out viable solutions to all issues.

The former premier said the blame game and allegations were levelling against each other. He urged the political leadership to set aside their political differences and join hands to steer the country out from the prevailing crisis.

The PML-N leader said some decisions of judiciary and establishment were influenced over the destiny of the country. He reinforced that all political leaders should set together and devise a joint roadmap to overcome the current political and economic crisis.

Khaqan Abbasi reminded the politicians, judiciary and armed forces had united after an unfortunate incident occurred some eight years ago in Peshawar so that we had gained success against terrorism owing to showing unity.

Therefore, he said such a kind of unity is the dire need of the hour while keeping in view the prevailing circumstances.

Talking about the people of KP and Fata grievances that had been highlighted during a non-political forum in Peshawar, Abbasi said despite merged of tribal regions, deprivations and backwardness and issues were yet not removed in erstwhile tribal regions.

He noted facilities of education and healthcare and other basic infrastructure were unavailable to tribal people.

Almost 50 years have so far passed to our country’s constitution, no one can predict what will be happening next, the former premier said.

To a question, he replied that it is our duty as politicians to raise these issues. He said Pakistan is currently confronted with a host of challenges and issues, like economy, law and order, illiteracy, education and health sectors, which are needed to address on priority basis.

While replying to another query regarding any action of their parties after formation of a parallel group and faction, Abbasi said if those who are expelled for talking on people issues, then it will not be called a political party.

He also clarified that a forum was constituted which is purely non-political, aimed at highlighting public issues through it. He continued to say not a single political party will be able to resolve the country’s issues.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar expressed serious concern over growing political victimization. He said there is a prevailing suffocation environment in the political parties. He called for an end to increasing political polarization.

