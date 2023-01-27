AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
Pakistan

Protests held in Pakistan over Swedish, Dutch attacks on Holy Quran

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2023 07:18pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
LAHORE: Several thousand people rallied in Pakistan after Friday prayers to voice outrage over right-wing protests targeting the Holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands.

At least 5,000 people marched through the second-largest city of Lahore chanting “Quran is printed in our hearts” and “I am a protector of the Quran” in a rally organised by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Pakistan strongly condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

A protest of about 1,000 people was held in Karachi and Swedish flags were torn up in both cities.

Small protests were also held in several cities in neighbouring Afghanistan, where men, some carrying Taliban flags, were allowed to take part in rare and brief street demonstrations sanctioned by the authorities.

Around 1,000 men gathered in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after holy Quran burning

Right-wing Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Turkey’s embassy in the Swedish capital on Saturday, followed days later by a one-man protest in The Hague targeting the Quran.

Furious that Paludan was allowed by police to carry out the protest, Ankara cancelled a visit by Sweden’s defence minister and summoned Stockholm’s ambassador, and later the Dutch ambassador.

The incidents have been condemned by world leaders as well as the United Nations and the European Union.

Swedish and Dutch products: Al-Azhar urges boycotts

Demonstrations have also broken out in Iraq, while Indonesia summoned Sweden’s envoy and Egypt called for a boycott of Swedish and Dutch products.

