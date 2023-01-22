Pakistan strongly condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and it is also conveying its concerns to the authorities in Sweden.

“This senseless and provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world,” Foreign Office said in a statement while strongly condemning the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran.

It added that such actions are not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence.

“Islam is a religion of peace and Muslims, including in Pakistan, believe in respecting all religions. These principles must be supported by all,” it added.

It stated that the international community needs to show a common resolve against Islamopohbia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

“Pakistan’s concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in Sweden. We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and the Muslims worldwide and take steps to prevent Islamophobic acts,” the statement added.

In a provocative move, Sweden earlier gave far-right Danish-Swedish politician, Rasmus Paludan the green light to burn a copy of the Holy Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21.

The provocative act was condemned by various Muslims countries and Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday where a copy of the Holy Quran was burnt.

