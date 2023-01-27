AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (January 26, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 25-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        20,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,686          NIL
===========================================================================

