Pakistan

After Fawad's arrest, Imran says state cannot 'terrify us into submission'

  • Former premier says arrest shows all that is wrong with Pakistan today
BR Web Desk Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 09:37pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that if the "state and cabal of crooks think they can create an environment of fear and terrify us into submission, they have got it all wrong."

In a Twitter post, the PTI chief said that the treatment being "meted out to Fawad Ch - being abducted, treated like a terrorist, given physical remand on a sham FIR - shows all that is wrong with Pakistan today."

He said the current situation shows that there is no justice in Pakistan, adding that it's "just the law of the jungle."

PTI Chief went on to say that people are more determined to stand up against this fascism.

"My Party and I are more resolute than ever before to fight against these fascist forces for democracy, rule of law, and justice for our people."

Imran's comments come a day after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Wednesday after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

He was then taken to Islamabad, where the capital’s police were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in the sedition case. His arrest drew strong criticism within the federal government’s ranks — which has denied that this was a political move.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi said that if PTI Chairman Imran Khan is arrested by the coalition government, it will create instability in the country.

During a conversation with senior journalists, the president said the move would fuel anarchy in the country.

“The government will be playing with fire if it resorts to arresting Imran,” President Alvi said.

Answering another question, the president said that the minus-Imran Khan formula can never succeed, as he has massive public support.

“No government or political party can survive without public support. Therefore, such efforts will never succeed.”

