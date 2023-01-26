AVN 66.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.72%)
BAFL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.35%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.05%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.93%)
DFML 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
DGKC 43.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
EPCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.88%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.63%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.63%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 62.30 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.57%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
KAPCO 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.6%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.87%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 80.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TELE 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
TRG 112.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
UNITY 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee plunges to record low in inter-bank market after nearly 10% fall

  • PKR finishes at 255.43 against the US dollar, a loss of Rs24.54 in a single day
  • Many analysts believed the rupee was due for a 'delayed correction' as Pakistan moved to meet IMF conditions
Recorder Report Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 04:32pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee witnessed historic depreciation against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday, settling with a loss of 9.6% in a single session as the country finally moved to fulfil part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions that included a ‘free-float exchange rate’.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 255.43 against the US dollar, a depreciation of 9.61% or Rs24.54.

“Officially the largest decline in PKR, both in absolute and % terms, since the introduction of the new exchange rate system in 1999,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities in a note.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said overall, this was the second highest decline in % terms in history. “The highest was in October 1998 when it fell 9.9%,” AHL told Business Recorder.

Earlier during the day, the currency was trading at 231.

Many analysts said the rupee was bound to see significant depreciation as Pakistan moved to meet conditions of the IMF to revive its bailout programme.

Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, said it seemed like the rupee was let go today.

“This was a market-driven rate,” Rauf told Business Recorder. “This is a sign that we are moving closer to reviving the stalled IMF programme.”

The market expert said the development was much-needed as capping the inter-bank rate only led to a creation of the grey market.

“Exporters were not bringing their proceeds, while remittances declined as customers moved towards illegal channels offering premium rates,” he said.

Another market expert, on condition of anonymity, called it a “much needed step”.

“You cannot fight market forces. The market always wins,” said the analyst.

“This development will improve the dollar supply to a significant extent. The IMF programme revival is just around the corner now. We could see major news regarding it in the next 10-15 days.”

The rupee has been on a depreciating run for a while, but the magnitude of the fall has been low.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 26th successive session against the US dollar to settle at 230.89 after a decrease of Re0.49 or 0.21%.

In a key development, the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday reportedly fell significantly in the open market as well, hitting levels beyond Rs250 per US Dollar. However, as the day progressed, customers struggled to get their hands on the greenback.

The on-ground situation, Business Recorder found, was that dollars continued to be scarce in supply for customers approaching the exchange companies.

The development comes after the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) decision to “remove a self-imposed price cap” it used to sell and buy dollars in the open market, adding that it will now trade in accordance with the prevalent demand and supply dynamics.

International movement

Internationally, the dollar lolled near an eight-month low against its peers on Thursday, as a gloomy US corporate earnings season stoked recession fears and as traders stayed on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, last stood at 101.53, languishing near last week’s eight-month trough of 101.51.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were up in early Asian trade on Thursday as US crude stocks rose less than expected, while a weaker dollar made oil cheaper for non-American buyers.

forex Oil prices currency rates US dollar index ECAP usd rate rupee rate US indexes

Comments

1000 characters
Truthisbitter813 Jan 26, 2023 01:51pm
Finally.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Jan 26, 2023 02:32pm
This is devaluation .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
dr.fahad Jan 26, 2023 03:15pm
positive step
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Asad ali Jan 26, 2023 03:18pm
Mujy business ke lye chaye
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
virani Jan 26, 2023 04:23pm
At least our respectable finance minister should resign as he have messed up our economy as usual by showing power of keeping rupee stable his hobby without strength. shameful.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee plunges to record low in inter-bank market after nearly 10% fall

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,100 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Ishaq Dar has inflicted huge financial dent to Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

Nine Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

China’s EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

US Treasury official meets Dar

Read more stories