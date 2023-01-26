Intra-day update: rupee ‘off the hook’, hits 240 in inter-bank market

Pakistan’s rupee witnessed significant depreciation against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, falling 3.8% during the trading session on Thursday.

At around 11:50am, the dollar was being quoted at 240 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Rs9.11. Offer values stand much higher at around 245-250, officials close to the matter told Business Recorder.

Earlier during the day, the currency was trading at 231.

Many analysts said the rupee was bound to see significant depreciation in the coming days as Pakistan moved to meet conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive its bailout programme.

Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, said it seems like the rupee has been let go today.

“This is a market-driven rate,” Rauf told Business Recorder. “This is a sign that we are moving closer to reviving the stalled IMF programme.”

The market expert said the development was much-needed as capping the inter-bank rate only led to a creation of the grey market.

“Exporters were not bringing their proceeds, while remittances declined as customers moved towards illegal channels offering premium rates,” he said.

The rupee has been on a depreciating run for a while, but the magnitude of the fall has been low.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 26th successive session against the US dollar to settle at 230.89 after a decrease of Re0.49 or 0.21%.

In a key development, the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday reportedly fell significantly in the open market as well, hitting levels close to Rs250 per US Dollar. However, as the day progressed, customers struggled to get their hands on the greenback.

The on-ground situation, Business Recorder found, was that dollars continued to be scarce in supply for customers approaching the exchange companies.

The development comes after the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) decision to “remove a self-imposed price cap” it used to sell and buy dollars in the open market, adding that it will now trade in accordance with the prevalent demand and supply dynamics.

Internationally, the dollar lolled near an eight-month low against its peers on Thursday, as a gloomy US corporate earnings season stoked recession fears and as traders stayed on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, last stood at 101.53, languishing near last week’s eight-month trough of 101.51.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were up in early Asian trade on Thursday as US crude stocks rose less than expected, while a weaker dollar made oil cheaper for non-American buyers.

