AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.83%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
DFML 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 44.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.4%)
EPCL 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.54%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.13%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.6%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.85%)
HUBC 61.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.83%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.45%)
MLCF 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.57%)
NETSOL 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.51%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
PPL 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.36%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
TPLP 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
TRG 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.3%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,008 Increased By 56.9 (1.44%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 109.7 (0.77%)
KSE100 40,243 Increased By 458.2 (1.15%)
KSE30 14,955 Increased By 154.8 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei surrenders early gains, US economic data in focus

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 10:09am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average gave up early gains on Thursday, with shipping firms leading the retreat, while investors globally awaited US economic data that could sway the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.

The Nikkei index had slipped 0.12% to 27,361.10 by the midday break, after four straight sessions of gains. Earlier in the day, it rose as much as 0.4%.

The broader Topix was down 0.15% at 1,977.62.

“No major firms announced their outlook in the previous session, so investors saw little clues today,” said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities. “Global investors cannot make a move ahead of major US economic indicators.” The S&P 500 ended nominally lower on Wednesday as a string of corporate earnings ran the gamut from downbeat to dismal, reviving worries over the economic impact of the Fed’s restrictive policy.

Investors are now awaiting the fourth-quarter US GDP data due at 1330 GMT, which could set the tone for the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting. In Japan, chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest lost 1.81% and 3.05%, respectively, dragging the Nikkei the most. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries slipped 1.29% and audio equipment maker Sony Group lost 1.71%. CyberAgent recovered from early losses to trade 0.16% higher.

Japan’s Nikkei rallies on Wall Street’s lead as earnings season looms

The company posted a 5 billion yen ($38.64 million) net loss for the quarter ended December. Shares of the media and game firm were volatile during the soccer World Cup last month as investors eyed profitability in its media business, which streamed all matches on its Abema platform for free.

Shipping firms lost 2.89% and the sector was the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The banking sector lost 0.85%.

US Federal Reserve Tokyo Stock Exchange Japan's Nikkei share US economic

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei surrenders early gains, US economic data in focus

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories