AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.99%)
BAFL 30.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.86%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.61%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.07%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.34%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.91%)
FFL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 61.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
KAPCO 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
MLCF 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (6.72%)
NETSOL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.87%)
OGDC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
TPLP 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.97%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.22%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.3%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 105.5 (2.67%)
BR30 14,458 Increased By 235.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,695 Increased By 909.8 (2.29%)
KSE30 15,133 Increased By 333.2 (2.25%)
Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of earnings, US data

AFP Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 11:53am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday, with investors increasingly cautious ahead of Japan’s earnings season and also eyeing key US economic data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.12 percent, or 32.26 points, at 27,362.75 at the close, while the broader Topix index lost 0.12 percent, or 2.29 points, to 1,978.40.

“A wait-and-see attitude is likely to grow ahead of corporate earnings season,” Mizuho Securities said.

The dollar traded at 129.32 yen, down from 129.57 yen in New York and 130.41 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

US shares ended mixed overnight with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rising less than 0.1 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq index falling 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 Index shed less than 0.1 percent.

Looking ahead, traders will examine US economic data including GDP figures Thursday, and the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei rallies on Wall Street’s lead as earnings season looms

“All roads lead to Friday, when we get a new PCE inflation report – a key indicator for Fed funds policy and still the essential factor for the risk market despite the recent pivot to growth,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Sony Group dropped 1.29 percent to 11,515 yen, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines sank 3.24 percent to 3,285 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 2.24 percent to 9,620 yen.

Automakers were mixed, with Toyota losing 0.63 percent to 1,893 yen and Honda slipping 0.29 percent to 3,138 yen, while Nissan advanced 1.28 percent to 450.1 yen.

Panasonic added 2.22 percent to 1,197.5 yen and SoftBank Group edged up 0.24 percent to 6,198 yen.

