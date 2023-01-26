Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 240.60
Open Offer Rs 243.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 240.60
Open Offer Rs 243.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
374.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.27
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
360.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.26
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 26
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57.32
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
374.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.27
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
360.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.26
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 26
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57.32
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 26
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
20,618,001
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Jan 26
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
14,463,924
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 26
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
13,282,160
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Jan 26
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
12,259,637
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Jan 26
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
9,342,023
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Jan 26
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
8,613,000
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 26
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,097,557
▼ 0.00
|
Meezan Bank / Jan 26
Meezan Bank Limited(MEBL)
|
7,909,588
▼ 0.00
|
Pioneer Cement / Jan 26
Pioneer Cement Limited(PIOC)
|
7,195,678
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 26
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
6,727,002
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 25
|
231.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 25
|
230.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 25
|
129.49
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 25
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 25
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Jan 25
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 25
|
4.31
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 25
|
4016.22
|
India Sensex / Jan 25
|
60205.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 25
|
27395.01
|
Nasdaq / Jan 25
|
11313.36
|
Hang Seng / Jan 25
|
22044.65
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 25
|
7744.87
|
Dow Jones / Jan 25
|
33743.84
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 25
|
15081.64
|
France CAC40 / Jan 25
|
7043.88
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 25
|
80.15
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 25
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 25
|
163409
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 25
|
1946.05
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 25
|
86.66
Comments