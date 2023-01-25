AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.43%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
FFL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.37%)
HUBC 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.48%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.56%)
NETSOL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.65%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 80.10 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.46%)
PRL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.33%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
TPLP 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
TRG 111.52 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.05%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 3,958 Increased By 84.6 (2.19%)
BR30 14,254 Increased By 255.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 39,809 Increased By 752.9 (1.93%)
KSE30 14,816 Increased By 327.5 (2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Red-hot Rahm eyes rare hat-trick at Torrey Pines

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2023 10:08am
Follow us

SAN DIEGO: Jon Rahm is aiming to join an elite club when he tees it up at the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in southern California on Thursday looking for a third straight victory.

The in-form Spaniard has made a flying start to 2023, winning the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii before claiming The American Express in California last weekend.

A third consecutive tournament victory this week – at a golf course where he claimed the US Open in 2021 – would make Rahm the first player to win three straight starts on the PGA Tour since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

“I’m aware this is very rare and I appreciate it, because if anything, it’s a humbling feeling of how much work you need to put in to be able to do something like this because of the talent you have out there,” Rahm said after Tuesday’s Pro-Am.

“I don’t take it for granted because who knows how long till one of those (streaks) comes again.”

Only two other golfers in the past 15 years have won three consecutive tournaments – Rory McIlroy in 2014 and Tiger Woods in 2008.

If Rahm is to join that illustrious company, he will do so at a course that has become a virtual home-from-home.

As well as his breakthrough US Open victory at Torrey Pines in 2021, the world number three also won the Farmers in 2017 and finished runner-up by just one shot at the 2020 tournament.

Spain’s Rahm shares PGA American Express lead with rookie Thompson

Since the event moved to Torrey Pines in 1968, only Tiger Woods has boasted a better stroke average, 69.28 from 68 rounds. Rahm’s is a fraction behind at 69.29.

“The confidence in my swing right now is pretty high, but you still want to work on things and try to get better,” Rahm said.

Rahm meanwhile showered praise on the performance of newly retired soccer star Gareth Bale after Tuesday’s Pro-Am.

Former Real Madrid and Wales captain Bale, an infamous golf fanatic, left Rahm impressed after Tuesday’s round.

“I told Gareth, you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn’t seem fair,” Rahm said. “Can’t be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it’s not fair in the slightest.”

Rahm added that Bale had not needed any advice during Tuesday’s nine holes.

“He didn’t ask for anything, nor should he be asking, he’s already good enough,” Rahm said. “Like I said, he has no business being that good when he’s a professional football player.

“The second he’s done and he can actually practice more, he’s going to get a lot better.”

Jon Rahm

Comments

1000 characters

Red-hot Rahm eyes rare hat-trick at Torrey Pines

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Read more stories