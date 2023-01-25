AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.99%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
EPCL 42.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
FFL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
HUBC 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KAPCO 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
MLCF 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
NETSOL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 86.39 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.12%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
PIBTL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.15%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 39.71 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.69%)
TELE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
TPLP 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 108.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 3,921 Increased By 47.7 (1.23%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 145.7 (1.04%)
KSE100 39,503 Increased By 447 (1.14%)
KSE30 14,689 Increased By 200.6 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise into $1,956-$1,969 range

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 09:23am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,956-$1,969 per ounce, driven by a wave C. This wave targets a zone of $1,963-$2,004.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $1,738.30 reveals a set of fine-tuned resistances and supports. To fulfil the target range, gold has to overcome the immediate resistance at $1,942.

Key support is at $1,919, which is suggested by both the projection analysis and a short rising trendline.

A break below $1,919 could be followed by a drop into $1,897-$1,905 range.

On the daily chart, the metal has cleared a key barrier at $1,896, the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from the high of $2,069.89.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,825

It is heading towards $1,962. A projection analysis on the current wave c from $1,727.50 reveals a similar target of $1,963.

To confirm the reversal of the uptrend, the support at $1,898 has to be broken.

Also read

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may rise into $1,956-$1,969 range

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Read more stories