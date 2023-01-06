Spot gold may retest support at $1,825

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,825 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,806-$1,816 range.

The rise observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $1,738.30. Another projection analysis on a wave C from $1,727.50 marks a set of broad reference levels.

Given that the metal has briefly pierced below $1,833, it may retrace more towards $1,813. A break above $1,847 could lead to a gain into $1,858-$1,869 range.

On the daily chart, gold lost its momentum after touching a resistance at $1,864, which is strengthened by another one at $1,842.

The multiple bearish divergence on the RSI confirms an exhaustion of the rally. Market may retrace further. A bullish target zone of $1,891-$1,919 has been temporarily aborted.