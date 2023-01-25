AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Gold eases off nine-month peak as US dollar gains

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
NEW YORK: Gold prices pulled back from a nine-month high on Tuesday due to a slight uptick in the dollar and US bond yields, although hopes of slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve underpinned the market.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,932.34 per ounce by 12:02 p.m. ET (1702 GMT), hitting its highest since late-April 2022 earlier in the session. US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,932.10.

The dollar index was 0.1% lower against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for many buyers, while benchmark US 10-Treasury yields edged lower from their one-week high.

A survey from S&P Global showed price pressures ticking higher for the first time since last spring, indicating that inflation is far from licked despite aggressive measures to contain it by the Fed.

“I think gold is still holding quite strong as the market expectations are turning more towards a pause from the Fed potentially, or a turn to a more dovish policy,” said Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

The US central bank delivered four consecutive rate hikes of 75 basis points (bps) before slowing its pace to 50 bps last month to fight soaring inflation.

Traders are now pricing in a 96% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps at its policy meeting next week.

“As the expectation of inflation continuing to come down, there will be lesser need for Fed interest rate hikes and the market is really focused on the idea of an ending to the Fed interest rate cycle,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Although gold is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, higher rates tend to dull zero-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $23.62 per ounce. Holdings in New York’s iShares Silver Trust exchange-traded fund increased by 4% on Monday.

Platinum jumped 1.1% to $1,058.38, while palladium shot up 2.2% to $1,741.09.

