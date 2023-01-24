AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices retreat as US dollar, bond yields tick higher

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell on Monday due to an uptick in the dollar and bond yields, while investors looked ahead to more US economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,922.45 per ounce by 12:02 p.m. ET (1702 GMT). It climbed to its highest since April 2022 on Friday. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,922.70.

“Bond yields ticked up slightly and the dollar has been going up here this morning - that’s just putting some pressure here on gold,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“A lot of people will start hopping in when we see some support around $1,950 to see the inevitable move towards $2,000.” The dollar index was up 0.1%, making dollar-priced gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies, while benchmark yields were near session-highs.

Investors will be scanning the US fourth-quarter GDP report on Thursday before the Fed policy meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Traders are pricing in a 98% chance that the central bank will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) next month, after slowing its pace to 50 bps last month, following four straight 75-bp hikes.

Zero-yield bullion tends to do well in a lower interest rate environment. Meanwhile, India is expected to slash the import duty on gold, which could lift retail sales by making the metal cheaper ahead of peak demand season.

Elsewhere, spot silver dipped 2.8% to $23.27 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,042.73 while palladium was down 0.7% to $1,715.75.

Gold gold price gold rate Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices retreat as US dollar, bond yields tick higher

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories