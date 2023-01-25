AVN 63.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.13%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
DGKC 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.74%)
EPCL 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
FFL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
HUBC 60.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KAPCO 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
MLCF 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.54%)
NETSOL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.33%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.01%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.67 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.18%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.41%)
TELE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
TPLP 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
UNITY 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 3,919 Increased By 46.3 (1.2%)
BR30 14,132 Increased By 133.7 (0.95%)
KSE100 39,490 Increased By 434.3 (1.11%)
KSE30 14,684 Increased By 195.6 (1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC to meet today

Zaheer Abbasi Published January 25, 2023 Updated January 25, 2023 08:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet meeting has been convened with eight-point agenda including approval of six international pre-shipment inspection agencies on TCP’s panel for conducting pre-shipment inspection of wheat.

The ECC meeting to be presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today (Wednesday) would also take up these eight agenda items. It is likely to give approval of the framework agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and Azerbaijan Company SOCAR Petroleum for import of LNG.

The meeting would consider the Cabinet Division’s proposal for approval of the technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs3 billion during the current fiscal year 2022-23 under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

The meeting would also consider the allocation of additional funds for the repair and maintenance of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, repair and maintenance of the Judges’ residences, rest houses and sub-offices in various cities under the demand of the Housing and Works Division for the year 2022-23.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination moved a summary to the ECC with regard to approval for fixation of the minimum retail price of 54 new drugs and increase in MRPs of one drug as recommended and supplementary grant of Rs666.640 million for pay and allowances/ pension of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC).

The ECC would also consider Petroleum Division’s proposals for extended well testing (EWT) over Umair SE-1 discovery Guddu (EL), and grant of extension in Adam X-I development and production lease (Hala Block).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LNG Wheat ECC imports Ishaq Dar LNG imports TCP PLL Technical Supplementary Grant Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

ECC to meet today

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Read more stories