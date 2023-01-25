ECC to meet today

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet meeting has been convened with eight-point agenda including approval of six international pre-shipment inspection agencies on TCP’s panel for conducting pre-shipment inspection of wheat.

The ECC meeting to be presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today (Wednesday) would also take up these eight agenda items. It is likely to give approval of the framework agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and Azerbaijan Company SOCAR Petroleum for import of LNG.

The meeting would consider the Cabinet Division’s proposal for approval of the technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs3 billion during the current fiscal year 2022-23 under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

The meeting would also consider the allocation of additional funds for the repair and maintenance of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, repair and maintenance of the Judges’ residences, rest houses and sub-offices in various cities under the demand of the Housing and Works Division for the year 2022-23.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination moved a summary to the ECC with regard to approval for fixation of the minimum retail price of 54 new drugs and increase in MRPs of one drug as recommended and supplementary grant of Rs666.640 million for pay and allowances/ pension of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC).

The ECC would also consider Petroleum Division’s proposals for extended well testing (EWT) over Umair SE-1 discovery Guddu (EL), and grant of extension in Adam X-I development and production lease (Hala Block).

