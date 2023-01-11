AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Jan 11, 2023
ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (today) is all set to approve change in take-or-pay commitment in Power Purchase Agreement (s) of three RLNG-fired power plants and placement of firm gas commitment.

To be presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ECC will also consider revision of price of imported urea on a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production.

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Pakistan Railways Optic Fibre Cable Right of Way (ROW) policy, provision of funds to HEC to release mark-up amount to Bank of Khyber and technical supplementary grant amount to Rs 500 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works will also be considered by the ECC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC Ishaq Dar RLNG urea Power Purchase Agreements RLNG fired power plants price of imported urea Finance minister Ishaq Dar

