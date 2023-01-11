ECC likely to take some key decisions today

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (today) is all set to approve change in take-or-pay commitment in Power Purchase Agreement (s) of three RLNG-fired power plants and placement of firm gas commitment.

To be presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ECC will also consider revision of price of imported urea on a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production.

Pakistan Railways Optic Fibre Cable Right of Way (ROW) policy, provision of funds to HEC to release mark-up amount to Bank of Khyber and technical supplementary grant amount to Rs 500 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works will also be considered by the ECC.

