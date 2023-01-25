Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Finance, State of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari during a meeting in Doha agreed to enhance cooperation in fields of science, technology, agriculture, education, trade, finance and investment.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, Muhemmed Aejaz also attended the meeting, according to press statement issued by finance ministry on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed different areas of mutual interest. “They both agreed that both countries share historical and cordial relations, and Pakistan and Qatar can explore cooperation in the field of science and technology, agriculture, and education,” the statement added.