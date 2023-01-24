Dar leaves for Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday left on a two-day visit of Qatar for talks aimed at Pakistan’s economic situation and enhancing cooperation in energy sector.

Ishaq Dar will host a string of meetings with Qatari officials in Doha and, according to sources, will invite them to invest in Pakistan.

The sources further said that the minister will offer to sell two Pakistani LNG power plants to the Qatari officials. The government is expected to raise $1.5 billion from the sale of these two LNG power plants, the sources added.