Jan 25, 2023
Domestic cricket season 2023-24: PCB writes to 27 leading depts for participation

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally written to as many as 27 leading departments, seeking their interest in participating in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2023-24, which will start in August.

The letters were dispatched to the departments on behalf of Najam Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, in accordance with the PCB Constitution 2014 and on the specific instructions of PCB’s Patron, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is keen to see return of the department to play their integral role in the growth and development of Pakistan cricket.

In the letters, the PCB has not only invited the departments to confirm their participation in the upcoming season at their earliest convenience that can help them prepare the season’s calendar, but have also encouraged to set up strong cricket sides, assuring them maximum coverage and publicity through the traditional and new media.

Some of the prominent departments, who have been sent letters for participation in the PCB Domestic Season 2023, included: Ghani Glass, Income Tax, K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Khan Research Laboratory, National Bank of Pakistan, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Omar Associates, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan International Airlines, Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan Television Corporation, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

Moreover, Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities, who will be recognised by the PCB under the Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL-Pakistan Super League-8 from February 13 February to March 19. This initiative will be powered by Kingdom Valley.

The fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form (available here) and submitting before 28th January.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

