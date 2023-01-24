AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
3M to cut 2,500 jobs as demand weakens, profit drops

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 05:50pm
Photo: Reuters
3M Co said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs after reporting a lower profit, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate faces a demand slowdown in its unit that sells products including notebooks, air purifiers and respirators.

A softer-than-expected consumer spending amid inflationary pressures has eaten into the sales of 3M’s consumer unit which generated about $5.30 billion in revenue in 2022.

Additionally, a cut back from U.S. retailers dealing with elevated inventory levels also dampened demand.

“The slower-than-expected growth was due to rapid declines in consumer-facing markets,” Chief Executive Mike Roman said.

“As demand weakened, we adjusted manufacturing output and controlled costs, which enabled us to improve inventory levels,” he added.

Amazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company reported a profit of 98 cents per share for the fourth quarter, down from $2.31 per share, a year earlier, mainly on charges related to PFAS manufacturing exit.

Sales in the quarter fell 6% to $8.1 billion. Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $2.28 per share compared to $2.45 per share a year earlier.

