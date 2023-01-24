AVN 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.8%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.05%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
NETSOL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
OGDC 83.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.59%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 77.66 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (4.1%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.24%)
UNITY 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,836 Increased By 37.3 (0.98%)
BR30 13,787 Increased By 217.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 38,834 Increased By 390.7 (1.02%)
KSE30 14,392 Increased By 125.9 (0.88%)
Oil rises slightly; focus on China demand and US outlook

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 09:06am
Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS
Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings.

Brent crude had risen 5 cents to $88.24 per barrel by 0116 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 13 cents to $81.75 per barrel.

Crude oil prices in physical markets have started the year with a rally, as China, no longer held back by pandemic controls, has shown signs of more buying and as traders have worried that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply.

However, crude prices are wavering as the dollar stabilizes and over exhaustion from China-reopening headlines, according to OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

In the United States, “the economy still could rollover and some energy traders are still skeptical on how quickly China’s crude demand will bounce back this quarter,” Moya wrote in a note.

Demand for products has lifted the oil market and refining margins. The 3-2-1 crack spread, a proxy for refining margins, rose to $42.18 per barrel on Monday, the highest since October.

Oil prices hit 7-week high on stronger China outlook

Investors have piled back into petroleum futures and options at the fastest rate for more than two years as concerns about a global business cycle downturn have eased.

US investors are fairly certain the Federal Reserve will implement a small interest rate rise next week even as it remains committed to taming inflation, which recent data shows is slowing.

This week traders are watching for more business data that could indicate the health of global economies during an earnings reporting season.

