AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges up on expectations of tight market

Reuters Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 08:26pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil futures rose slightly on Thursday, recouping losses from earlier in the session as an expected rise in Chinese demand and further restrictions on Russian exports suggested market supply will remain tight.

Brent crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.34 a barrel at 1415 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.69.

International Energy Agency’s (IEA) head, Fatih Birol, said on Thursday that energy markets could be tighter in 2023, adding that he hoped prices would not rise further to ease pressure on energy-importing developing countries.

“Looking a bit longer term, I believe Russia’s oil industry will face huge challenges,” Birol said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“If (the) Chinese economy rebounds this year, which many financial institutions expect, then we may see very strong demand.”

But global economic headwinds, the possibility of aggressive increases to interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar have all weighed on oil demand.

Oil prices hit two-week highs

Also bearish for oil was a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks and recession fears heightened by disappointing U.S. retail sales and output data.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 7.6 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 13, market sources said.

The mean average forecast from a Reuters’ poll of nine analysts had been for a fall of about 600,000 barrels.

“A bigger than expected fall in U.S. producer prices, a drop in retail sales and the massive decline in manufacturing output last month raised worries once again about the economic cost of rate hikes,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.

U.S. December retail sales fell by the most in a year, while manufacturing output registered its biggest drop in nearly two years as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.

The government’s Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory report on Thursday.

Also read

Crude Oil US dollar Brent crude oil US economic data WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil edges up on expectations of tight market

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

DAVOS 2023: UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in Indian rupees

NA speaker says 'convinced' 34 PTI MNAs wanted to resign

PPP wants to work with JI for betterment of Karachi: Ghani

2023 economy will be ‘a lot better than feared’: Lagarde

Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack

Read more stories