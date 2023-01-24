AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Oil prices hit 7-week high on stronger China outlook

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
NEW YORK: Oil prices rose by around 1% on Monday to a seven-week high, extending last week’s gains on the back of a stronger outlook thanks to an expected economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.

Brent crude was up $1.28, or 1.5%, at $88.91 a barrel at 11:06 a.m. EST (1606 GMT). The session high was $88.99 a barrel, highest since Dec. 1.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.40. The session high was $82.64 a barrel, highest since Dec. 5.

Last week Brent rose 2.8% while the US benchmark logged a 1.8% gain.

Asian trading was slower because of the Lunar New Year holiday, but analysts said that optimism over China’s reopening is likely to drive oil prices higher.

Sukrit Vijayakar, director of Mumbai-based energy consultancy Trifecta, said the market wants to preserve long positions in case Chinese growth resumes.

Data shows a solid pick-up in travel in China after COVID-19 curbs were eased, ANZ commodity analysts said in a note, pointing out that road traffic congestion in the country’s 15 key cities so far this month is up 22% from the same period last year.

Crude oil prices in much of the world’s physical markets have started the year with a rally as China has shown signs of more buying and traders have worried that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply.

“While the (China) reopening itself will no doubt prove to be complicated, particularly over the holiday season, early indications suggest there has been a rise in activity, meaning the economy could perform better,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam. Brent is expected to move back into a range between $90 and $100 as the oil market tightens, Erlam said.

