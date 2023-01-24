KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.713 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,729.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.635 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.206 billion), Silver (PKR 1.721 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.68 billion), Platinum (PKR 850.757 million), Crude (PKR 509.521 million), DJ (PKR 434.121 million), Natural Gas (PKR 321.36 million), SP500 (PKR 229.557 million), Copper (PKR 122.588 million) and Brent (PKR 2.976 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.706 million were traded.

