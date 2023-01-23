AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Jan 23, 2023
Maruti Suzuki India to recall 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt defect

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 07:18pm
India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it was recalling 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles to address a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets, its second recall within a week.

In a rare case, the brackets may loosen in the long run and impair the seat belt’s functionality, Maruti said.

Last week, Maruti said it will recall 17,362 vehicles, including Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara models, on possible airbag controller defect.

India’s Maruti Suzuki to recall 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect

The company, which is majority owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, will report its results for the quarter ending Dec. 31 on Tuesday.

