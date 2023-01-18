AVN 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
India’s Maruti Suzuki to recall 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 10:44am
BENGALURU: India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it is recalling 17,362 vehicles manufactured between Dec. 8, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023 over a possible defect in its airbag controllers.

The recall is to inspect and replace the affected part of the airbag controller, which could, in rare situations, not deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash, Maruti added.

The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, the company said in a regulatory filing.

