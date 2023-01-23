AVN 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
EPCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
FCCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 19.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
OGDC 81.56 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.9%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.18%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.25%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.83%)
TRG 101.30 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.27%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,801 Increased By 4.8 (0.13%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 155 (1.16%)
KSE100 38,428 Increased By 20.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,277 Increased By 54.1 (0.38%)
World

Biden orders US flags lowered for California shooting victims

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2023 12:30pm
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre

Biden directed that flags be lowered until sunset on January 26 “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California,” a White House statement said.

