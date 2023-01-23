Biden orders US flags lowered for California shooting victims

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre

Biden directed that flags be lowered until sunset on January 26 “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California,” a White House statement said.

Also read