Two cops martyred as terrorists attack police picket in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two policemen were martyred and another injured when terrorists attacked a police picket in Dheri Zardad area of Charsadda on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda said that the terrorists stormed the check post injuring three cops and fled after retaliatory action of police.

The injured policemen were shifted to hospital where two of them succumbed to their wounds and another was under treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that in recent terrorist attacks across Khyber.