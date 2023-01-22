AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
NHA chairman reviews emergency operation launched in Balochistan

APP Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
QUETTA: Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Capt Muhammad Khuram Agha (retd), on Saturday visited Balochistan to inspect emergency operation launched by the NHA after snowfall in parts of the province.

The Chairman NHA accompanied by Zonal Head, Shahid Ihsanullah, Member Wet Zone Balochistan and Regional Head Balochistan North Agha Inayatullah and his team visited National Highways Kuchlak-Khanozai-Kan Mehtarzai-Muslimbagh (N-50).

Later, he visited Quetta-Lukpass Tunnel- Sultan Charayi (N-40), Kuchlak-Shela Bagh-Khojak Top (N-25) and reviewed emergency camps established for removal of snow at Khanozai, Kan Metarzai and Muslimbagh including the Salt stocked by NHA for snow removal.

The Chairman (NHA) also inspected the Machinery and Emergency Camps established at Shela Bagh and Khojak Top.

During his visit to Emergency Camps, the Chairman NHA directed the concerned official for timely removal of snow during the upcoming spell of snowfall and keep close liaison with Provincial and District Administration. In this regard, he instructed that it must be ensured that traffic must not get stuck in snow.

