Elahi lauds performance of Ehsaas programme

LAHORE: Doctor Sania Nishtar Head of Punjab Ehsaas Programme met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office and briefed him about financial assistance Ehsaas Rashan Programme for the deserving families.

The CM, while acknowledging the services of Doctor Sania Nishtar for helping the deserving persons, stated that an exemplary work for the rehabilitation of flood-affectees has been done through Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

He highlighted that technology aid was taken in order to obtain data of the flood-affectees adding that the help of flood-affectees should continue in future as well. He maintained that this programme has never been closed in any tenure in view of paramount significance of Ehsaas Programme and hoped that the Ehsaas Programme and rehabilitation of flood-affectees will continue in future as well.

The CM revealed that rupees one billion will be disbursed to the Sindh government on receiving an authentic data but the Sindh government did not provide any data of the flood-affectees. He censured that the Sindh government did not even reply to a letter being sent by the Punjab government for formally providing it rupees one billion for the flood-affectees.

He added that the Punjab government wants to disburse rupees one billion for the flood-affectees of Sindh according to the direction of Imran Khan. He vowed that Punjab province will fulfil its commitment to help their flood-affected Sindhi brothers and sisters.

Moreover, Director Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab Asghar Abdullah met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office and apprised him about the performance of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab and other related affairs.

The CM underscored that literary and intellectual persons play a pivotal role in the development of a healthy society.

On the direction of CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi an Ayat about Khatme Nabuwat (SAW) and a Holy Hadith has been displayed in the Central Committee Room of CM Office. Surah Al-Ahzab Ayat Number 40 has been displayed in the Central Committee Room of CM office.

