Prices of essential kitchen items witness mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

A further reduction in chicken and wheat flour price was observed as, chicken price went down from Rs 13,800 to Rs 12,000 per 40 kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs 365 per kg against Rs 370 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 580 per kg. Eggs prices remain stable at Rs 8,400 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 295 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a reduction as best quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs 2,100 per 15 kg bag to Rs 19,50 which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,000 per 15 kg bag against Rs 2,150. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,930 against Rs 2,050 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at 1,950 against Rs 2,080 per bag.

Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack price went up from Rs 1,400 per kg to Rs 1,600 per kg pack, powder red chilli price is stable at Rs 600 per kg, and turmeric powder at Rs 350 per kg. Sugar price went down from Rs 4,350 per 50 kg bag to Rs 4,300 per bag, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 95-100 per kg.

The survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the authorities the suppliers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are selling the commodity at Rs 260 per kg against Ogra’s fixed price of Rs 204 per kg. The survey observed no changes in the transportation cost as passengers and goods transporters are charging old fares, despite a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel oil prices.

Prices of packed spices remained stable at Rs 90 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs 50 per cup, cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs 160 per plate, and cooked vegetable at Rs 160 per plate.

However, despite a reduction in wheat flour price, the tandoor owners and restaurants operators have not reduced roti prices which were significantly increased following the increase in wheat flour price.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 11,000 per 40 kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 270 per kg, normal quality basmati rice being sold at Rs 9,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, and broken basmati rice price is stable at Rs 6,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs 5,400 per 16-pack carton to Rs 5,100, which in retail is being sold at Rs 450 per pack of 900 grams while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands prices remained unchanged as Dalda is available at Rs 2,500 per 5 kg tin.

Pulses price witnessed a mixed trend as best quality maash went up from Rs 330 per kg to Rs 360 per kg, whole gram pulse price went down from Rs 320 per kg to Rs 300 per kg, bean lentil from Rs 330 per kg to Rs 320 per kg, moong price went up from Rs 210 per kg to Rs 220 per kg, and masoor price went down from Rs 220 per kg to Rs 200 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices as Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs 65 per pack of 200 grams. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs 190 per kg and yogurt prices at Rs 200 per kg. However, traders have told this correspondent that following an increase in milk prices by Nestle Milk Pak from Rs 60 to Rs 65 per small pack, the suppliers of other packed milk have also increased the prices, while Milk Pak, the market leader in supply of packed milk is once again mulling to increase the prices by creating an artificial shortage which is likely to be charged within the next few days.

Ginger price went up from Rs 300 per kg to Rs 370 per kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is still being sold at Rs 400-420 per kg against Rs 360 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 330 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs 380 per kg against Rs 260 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs 330 per kg to Rs 350 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is available at Rs 400 per kg.

Potato price is stable at Rs 140-200 per 5kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs 40-60 per kg, tomato price went slightly up from Rs 180-230 per 5kg to Rs200-250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against Rs 45-55 per kg, while price of onions also went up slightly from Rs 155-215 per kg to Rs 170-230 per kg level.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices.

Capsicum price went up from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 125 per kg, okra price went up from Rs 130 per kg to Rs 175 per kg, pumpkin price went up from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 90 per kg, yam price went down from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 130 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market is stable at Rs 120 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 35-40 per kg, and cabbage price is also stable at Rs 120 which in retail is being sold at Rs 35 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 130 per kg, freshbean price went further up from Rs 350 to Rs 450 per 5 kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 110 per kg against Rs 80 per kg and peas price went up from Rs 300 per 5 kg to Rs 400 per kg which in retail are being sold Rs 100 per kg against Rs 70 per kg.

Best quality bananas are available at Rs 190 per dozen against Rs 225 per dozen and normal at Rs 160 per dozen to Rs 180, guava price is stable at Rs 80 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available at Rs 280 per kg against Rs 200 per kg, white apple price remained stable at Rs 100 per kg, and grapes are available at Rs 300 against Rs 325 per kg. Different types of oranges are available in the range of Rs 80-225 per dozen, while best quality pomegranate price went up from Rs 350 per kg to Rs 400 per kg and average quality pomegranates are available in the range of Rs 250-300 per kg.

