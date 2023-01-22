Fresh cold snap in Sindh likely from today

KARACHI: Another spell of cold weather is likely to grip Sindh from Sunday (today) that may pull down nighttime temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Saturday.

It said the cold snap will likely begin on Jan 22, 2023, with the minimum temperature ranging between 2 degrees and 4 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave is likely to be felt in particular in the Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparkar and Umarkot districts, where the minimum temperature may drop to 2 degrees Celsius.

In Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts the mercury may plunge to between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius, said the Met Office.

The weather in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts is also expected to remain cold, with a minimum temperature falling between 6 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius.

“People are advised to take precautionary measure during the cold wave,” the office added.

