MPCL completes SGPC phase-II facilities

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully completed the construction of SGPC Phase-II facilities to process low Btu gas from Goru-B reservoir of Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the phased commissioning and performance testing of the processing facilities is ongoing. After processing, 50 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of pipeline specification gas is being achieved and the Company is supplying around 47.5 MMSCFD of processed gas to SNGPL, while the remaining 2.5 MMSCFD is consumed as fuel gas to operate the plant.

The gas is being supplied via MPCL’s own 20 inch, 25 km long, cross country gas transmission pipeline connecting SGPC to SNGPL valve assembly (QV -2) at Muhammadpur.

