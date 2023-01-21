AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MPCL completes SGPC phase-II facilities

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2023 07:15am
Follow us

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully completed the construction of SGPC Phase-II facilities to process low Btu gas from Goru-B reservoir of Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the phased commissioning and performance testing of the processing facilities is ongoing. After processing, 50 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of pipeline specification gas is being achieved and the Company is supplying around 47.5 MMSCFD of processed gas to SNGPL, while the remaining 2.5 MMSCFD is consumed as fuel gas to operate the plant.

The gas is being supplied via MPCL’s own 20 inch, 25 km long, cross country gas transmission pipeline connecting SGPC to SNGPL valve assembly (QV -2) at Muhammadpur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

GAS gas reserves mpcl PSX SNGPL mari Mari Petroleum Company Limited Mari Gas Field SGPC phase II facilities

Comments

1000 characters

MPCL completes SGPC phase-II facilities

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Govt wants to meet 35pc of oil requirement through Russia: Musadik

Crude oil and oil products Agreement to be signed by March

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

CMOs fail to reach agreement on ‘SIM disallowing charge’

SECP issues updated ‘Master Circular’ for AMCs, IAs

Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

Sales tax calculation: Not fixing minimum value of sugar to affect FBR revenue

Appointment of Punjab caretaker CM: The ball’s in ECP’s court now

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read more stories