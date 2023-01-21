PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryammania is not catching on

“The Khan has the energy level of a.…a…a…” “A sloth, the world’s slowest animal or a border collie declared as the fastest animal in the world?”

“Really I thought the fastest would be a sea animal – you know dolphin or such…”

“Dolphins are rated at number two position.”

“Oh, anyway The Khan is neither a sloth nor a border collie.”

“Stop right there The Khan is not, I repeat not an in-between –I can think of some other lesser respected politicians in that category but not The Khan.”

“Are you referring to those in the Upper House who are selected by the party leader?”

“All senators have the term of reference of defending their party leader first, including the party leader’s inadvertent or advertent forays into activities that are not quite tenable even if they are legal and the party position second but…”

“Oh you Nawalas — Toshakhana was a mistake in judgement and I have it on good authority that The Khan is considering donating the entire amount from sale of the gifts into Shaukat Khanum or…”

“Really, because I heard The Khan is going to dump those who steered him towards this path.”

“Hmmm, anyway some of our senators have contributed positively to parliamentary proceedings, and some haven’t.”

“Maybe because they were engaged in training the children of party leaders.”

“Was there a performance evaluation?”

“Well no because you can’t publicly admit that a trainer failed to train your child in spite of years and years spent on the training.”

“Just time spent or money as well?”

“The trainer was only required to give time, and in return he could get a federal ministry when the party was in power.”

“Right anyway if I have to rate The Khan his energy level is like a border collie, Nawaz Sharif is a lion with mid-energy levels…”

“As a lion he is at the top of the food chain but his energy level is mid-level which is why he is supplementing it with younger members of the clan….”

“Maryammania is not catching on within the party or outside the party you know…”

“Let’s see there is still time as long as the platelets are not at a dangerous level.”

“Don’t be facetious and Zardari sahib? I mean the guy is not well and…”

“Physically but mentally he has the highest energy level of all leaders and physical energy is appropriately being effectively exercised by his son.”

“Who trained Bilawal – could we suggest to Nawaz Sharif….”

“Oxford University and then his mother who also graduated from there and his dad who is one wily guy.”

“Different ingredients for different folks.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023