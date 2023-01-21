AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryammania is not catching on

Anjum Ibrahim Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

“The Khan has the energy level of a.…a…a…” “A sloth, the world’s slowest animal or a border collie declared as the fastest animal in the world?”

“Really I thought the fastest would be a sea animal – you know dolphin or such…”

“Dolphins are rated at number two position.”

“Oh, anyway The Khan is neither a sloth nor a border collie.”

“Stop right there The Khan is not, I repeat not an in-between –I can think of some other lesser respected politicians in that category but not The Khan.”

“Are you referring to those in the Upper House who are selected by the party leader?”

“All senators have the term of reference of defending their party leader first, including the party leader’s inadvertent or advertent forays into activities that are not quite tenable even if they are legal and the party position second but…”

“Oh you Nawalas — Toshakhana was a mistake in judgement and I have it on good authority that The Khan is considering donating the entire amount from sale of the gifts into Shaukat Khanum or…”

“Really, because I heard The Khan is going to dump those who steered him towards this path.”

“Hmmm, anyway some of our senators have contributed positively to parliamentary proceedings, and some haven’t.”

“Maybe because they were engaged in training the children of party leaders.”

“Was there a performance evaluation?”

“Well no because you can’t publicly admit that a trainer failed to train your child in spite of years and years spent on the training.”

“Just time spent or money as well?”

“The trainer was only required to give time, and in return he could get a federal ministry when the party was in power.”

“Right anyway if I have to rate The Khan his energy level is like a border collie, Nawaz Sharif is a lion with mid-energy levels…”

“As a lion he is at the top of the food chain but his energy level is mid-level which is why he is supplementing it with younger members of the clan….”

“Maryammania is not catching on within the party or outside the party you know…”

“Let’s see there is still time as long as the platelets are not at a dangerous level.”

“Don’t be facetious and Zardari sahib? I mean the guy is not well and…”

“Physically but mentally he has the highest energy level of all leaders and physical energy is appropriately being effectively exercised by his son.”

“Who trained Bilawal – could we suggest to Nawaz Sharif….”

“Oxford University and then his mother who also graduated from there and his dad who is one wily guy.”

“Different ingredients for different folks.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryammania is not catching on

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Govt wants to meet 35pc of oil requirement through Russia: Musadik

Crude oil and oil products Agreement to be signed by March

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

CMOs fail to reach agreement on ‘SIM disallowing charge’

SECP issues updated ‘Master Circular’ for AMCs, IAs

Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

Sales tax calculation: Not fixing minimum value of sugar to affect FBR revenue

Appointment of Punjab caretaker CM: The ball’s in ECP’s court now

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read more stories