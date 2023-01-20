AVN 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.64%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
BOP 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.57%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
FCCL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
FFL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.9%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.39%)
HUBC 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.69%)
MLCF 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
NETSOL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
OGDC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.21%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.92%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.04%)
TELE 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.27%)
TPLP 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
TRG 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-4.81%)
UNITY 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,787 Decreased By -52.1 (-1.36%)
BR30 13,374 Decreased By -223.4 (-1.64%)
KSE100 38,361 Decreased By -470.5 (-1.21%)
KSE30 14,211 Decreased By -188.3 (-1.31%)
UK’s FTSE 100 rebounds on boost from mining, energy stocks; 4imprint jumps

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 02:25pm
BENGALURU: UK’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 bounced back on Friday after ending lower in the previous session, supported by miners and energy firms, while marketing firm 4imprint jumped on an upbeat profit forecast.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 rose 0.3% but was set to end the week in the red, while the FTSE 250 added 0.1%.

Industrial metals and energy firms were the biggest boost on the benchmark index gaining 1.0% and 1.3%, respectively, as crude oil and copper prices climbed on a brighter economic outlook from top-consumer China.

Meanwhile, data showed that monthly retail sales in December unexpectedly narrowed further as higher food prices squeezed consumers.

However, the retail sector added 0.2%.

FTSE 100 crawls up as UK inflation eases further

Among stocks, Standard Chartered advanced 1.2% after it won an approval to set up a new securities brokerage unit in China.

The broader banking sector added 0.4%. 4Imprint Group rose 3.8%, after it said it expected full-year profit before tax to be above the upper end of range of analysts’ forecasts.

