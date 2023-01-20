AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Daronomics and Maryamania

“So whose narrative is right do you think?” “Narrative as for a campaign or narrative as in within the...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:59am
Follow us

“So whose narrative is right do you think?”

“Narrative as for a campaign or narrative as in within the party?”

“Ah that’s an interesting question. But other than The Khan is there any other party focused on a narrative for a campaign at this time.”

“Not quite sure – Nawaz Sharif is not backing down from his two pet peeves - Daronomics and Maryamania, the former alienating the general public and the latter the saner elements in his own party.”

“Hey if you can’t place your near and dear ones in a party that bear your name then what is the point!”

“I guess, and Asfandyar Wali is following the same model as he has installed his son…”

“Let’s talk of that party if they win any seats in the next elections - I mean right now they are in the wilderness so not relevant.”

“What about the MQM? You reckon their remerging will make a difference to their political fortunes in the next elections?”

“I am not sure; their Sheikh Rashid Junior is yapping away thinking that the party has the same clout as during…is the ban still on?”

“On MQM’s Nawaz Sharif? Am not sure but anyway who is this Sheikh Rashid Junior?”

“Farooq Sattar, junior because he is half the size of Sheikh Rashid…”

“He makes up for it by out-shouting Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party leader. And that kind of behavior maybe because of his previous status in the party.”

“Are you sure, I thought that the Governor selected by whoever should have given Junior a lot of clout within the party.”

“Ha ha, perhaps and meanwhile Daronomics is steadily making a bad situation not worse but reaching new lows every day….”

“Hey be fair the guy is an accountant, book-balancer, not an economist. Perhaps a better word would be Dartancy – a mixture of Dar and accountancy…”

“I will have you know that the UAE is going to disburse some money next week, so reportedly said Dar and the Governor State Bank. Why are you laughing, you reckon the money won’t be disbursed without the pending ninth review with the IMF succeeding?”

“I don’t know about that but I was wondering that given Dar’s appalling performance since October this year would the UAE sheikh still hire him as a consultant at a million dollars a month payable in cash? Isn’t that what he claimed during hearings on his case of assets beyond known means of income?”

“That case is dead and gone.”

“But…”

“There is no but – put up or shut up!”

“Putting up is a challenge in this country so I guess I will shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Ishaq Dar Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Daronomics and Maryamania

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories