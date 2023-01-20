AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
ICE canola futures down

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures fell on Wednesday to a one-week low, dragged down by slumping rapeseed prices.

Canola’s losses were limited by stronger soybean oil prices and a weaker Canadian dollar, a trader said. March canola lost $5.20 to settle at $836.70 per tonne.

March-May canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 7,868 times. Euronext May rapeseed futures fell nearly 3%, leading the way down for oilseeds, pressured by European Union imports and German plans to phase out crop-based biofuels.

US corn and soybean futures turned lower as traders booked profits after both markets set multi-month highs and as weather forecasts promised much-needed rains in Argentina’s crop belt.

