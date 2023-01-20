AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
Jazz extends fellowship programme to FJWU

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
KARACHI: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator and a part of the VEON Group, is extending its Digital Pakistan Fellowship Programme to the students of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), the country’s first public women’s university.

The fellowship is designed to engage the youth in a meaningful discourse around tech-based innovation. It will equip participants with tech insights, thus enabling them to play a pivotal role in building the creative economy based on the Digital Pakistan narrative.

Jazz previously launched this fellowship program at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) with the same ambition.

A ceremony was held at FJWU to commemorate this development and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Jazz and FJWU. This industry-academia partnership is a reaffirmation of Jazz’s commitment to fostering innovation-led sustainable growth in Pakistan. The fellowship program will also give participating students the exposure to understand the nuances of tech journalism.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jazz CEO, Aamir Ibrahim, said, “Positively impacting the lives and livelihoods of women is at the heart of everything we do at Jazz.

We are always creating new avenues of growth for women and through this partnership, we hope to encourage more women to participate in the tech-based discourse in the country.”

Jazz’s alliance with FJWU is a testament to the telco’s commitment to accelerating national development and digital inclusively. Through this fellowship program, Jazz delivers on the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 5 – Gender Equality; SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and SDG 10 – Reduced Inequality.

