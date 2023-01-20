KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (January 19, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 19-01-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. Adamjee Insurance 463,000 29.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 463,000 29.73
Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. First National Equity 18,000,000 3.81
New Peak Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani 250,000 5.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,250,000 3.83
Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. Mehmood Textile 90,000 904.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 904.30
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 18,803,000
=================================================================================================================
