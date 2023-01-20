KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (January 19, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 19-01-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. Adamjee Insurance 463,000 29.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 463,000 29.73 Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. First National Equity 18,000,000 3.81 New Peak Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani 250,000 5.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,250,000 3.83 Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. Mehmood Textile 90,000 904.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 904.30 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 18,803,000 =================================================================================================================

