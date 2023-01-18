AVN 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
DGKC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.39%)
EPCL 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.7%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.72%)
HUBC 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.57%)
MLCF 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.62 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.19%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.65%)
TELE 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.32%)
TPLP 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.23%)
TRG 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.02%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,775 Increased By 9.8 (0.26%)
BR30 13,025 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.2%)
KSE100 38,362 Increased By 19.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,173 Increased By 92.7 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

In-form Pegula powers into third round at Australian Open

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2023 11:10am
Follow us

MELBOURNE: World number three Jessica Pegula powered into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over “super-aggressive” Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, she was broken by the tenacious world number 38 from Belarus who forced it to a tiebreak.

But that was Pegula’s only blip as she got over the line on her second match point to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 31min on Rod Laver Arena.

“I thought I played really well,” said the American. “I think she really stepped up her level at the end of the second.

“I think I just had to fend off her being really hot and kind of streaky, she was playing super-aggressive but I’m glad I was able to squeak out that second set.”

Pegula will face either Australian Olivia Gadecki or Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

‘I thought I was gonna lose’: Sakkari survives college student scare

The in-form Pegula has reached the quarter-finals on her last two visits to Melbourne Park and is aiming to go deeper this year.

“That’s the plan,” she said. “You want to take it one match at a time but you want to have those big goals.”

Pegula was part of victorious US team at the United Cup two weeks ago where she beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

“These few weeks that’s my main priority, but it’s tough out there,” she said of going to the latter stages at Melbourne Park.

Pegula also beat Sasnovich in straight sets at the same stage of last year’s US Open in the pair’s only previous meeting.

tennis Australian Open Jessica Pegula

Comments

1000 characters

In-form Pegula powers into third round at Australian Open

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

EFG Hermes pursuing exit from Pakistan, JS Global Capital expresses acquisition interest

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Injured defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Read more stories